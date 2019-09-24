Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Emily M. Miller Obituary
Emily M. Miller

Emily M. Miller, Age 92 of Bloomfield Township died Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Miller. She is survived by step-daughters, Linda Nicholas and Tami Christian; and step-grandchildren Greg Powrie, Gabrielle and Ariana Christian, and numerous greatly loved nieces and nephews. A 1944 graduate of Hamtramck High School, Emily expanded her life experiences by moving to San Jose, California. Upon her return to Michigan she founded Post Script Services, then became President of Detroit Housewares and later President of Park Associates. Never one to stay idle, she recently founded WinGate Property Mgt LLC. She was very involved but never too busy for family and friends. She was a loving, caring person, and faithful Catholic. She will be missed. Family will receive friends Tuesday (today) 2-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons 2600 Crooks Rd. Troy (248) 362-2500. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 am at Our Lady of Refuge Church, 3700 Commerce Rd, Orchard Lake. Visitation begins 9:30 am at church Wednesday. Memorial Tributes may be sent to American Cancer Foundation.

View Obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 24, 2019
