Emily Olson, age 98, passed away November 22, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois, her home since 2011. Emily was born on June 5, 1921, to Paul and Agnes Mazur. She lived most of her life in Michigan, growing up and starting her own family in Detroit, raising her family in Southfield, and then retiring to Canton, Michigan. Emily was the beloved Wife of the late Thaddeus (Ted) Olson. Loving Mother of Chris and Camille, and Mother-in-Law of Theresa Olson and Michael Reed. Proud and loving Grandmother of Christina (Marco Berrios) Olson, Anthony Olson and Jonathan Reed. Throughout Emily's life, she was best friends with the late Sophia Tracy and her children (Dona Gierak and Lori Holtsclaw). Emily retired from Cummins Publishing Company after a long career as an advertising sales executive. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, entertaining, competitive bingo and pinochle, along with many other lifelong passions. But, she loved nothing more than supporting and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Those touched by Emily's beauty, grace, positive spirit and determination recall how she always lit up and held a room, loving everyone in it. Emily's greatest gifts may have been her caring, loving and supporting ways that made clear to us all that everything is possible. Visitation Saturday, January 11th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Interment will take place in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, Michigan. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020