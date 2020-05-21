Services
Emily Sheko
Emily Sheko

Emily Sheko


1933 - 2020
Emily Sheko Obituary
Emily Sheko

Livonia - Emily Sheko, 86 yo, August 17, 1933 - May 18, 2020

She graduated from St Hedwicks High School in Detroit. She traveled with her husband to various locations locally and abroad while he served in the US Army. She gave birth to a son in Japan & daughter in Kentucky, then settled down in Westland, MI to raise her remaining children. She worked various jobs, however her most prominent were at Westland Convalescent Center in Environmental Services, then she followed her sister to St Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she then retired at the age of 62.

Beloved wife of 40 yrs to her late Leonard. She leaves behind dau-Kathryn (Gary) Shinn, son-Leonard, Jr (Mary), dau-Diana (Ricky) Gonzales, dau-Loretta (Donald) Johnson, son-Carl (Judy), son -(late)Thomas, son- Jack. Cherished grandmother to, Nicole, Shaun,Brad, Keith, Marie, Jon (Teresa), Michael, Melissa, Joshua, Amber, Justin and 5 great grand children, Sisters (late) Esther, Genevieve, Mary, Rosie, brothers Raymond, Joseph, Thomas, and John.

She was a woman with a sharp tongue, who spoke her mind and had a humor that kept everyone, even the most quiet in laughter. We all will remember Emily by the quick grabs from behind and the verbal zingers that keeps us laughing today. Emily May you Rest in Peace.

www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020
