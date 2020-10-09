1/1
Emma Janine Potts
Emma Janine Potts

Macomb Twp - (nee Cruchet) age 69, October 8, 2020

Beloved wife of William "Bill" for 47 cherished years. Dearest mother of Nathan Potts, Brian (Jennifer) Potts, Janine (Henry) Varghese and Emma (Tom) Darga. Proud grandmother of Cadence, Alaura, Willow, Calvin, Morgan, Scarlett, Brooklyn, Lena, Audrey, Gabriel, William, Gabriella and Andrew. Daughter of the late Calvin and Emma Cruchet. Dear sister of Annabelle Toner, Sharon Hamilton, the late Cavin Cruchet, the late Bonnie Riina and the late Hope Wainz. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm and Monday 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am, at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
OCT
12
Service
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
Funeral services provided by
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
October 9, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
