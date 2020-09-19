Emma Santilli
On Monday, Sept 14, 2020, Emma Santilli, loving wife and mother of 5 children, passed away at the age of 94 from natural causes. Emma was born in Detroit on Oct 17, 1925. She married Armand Santilli on Feb 19, 1949 and raised 2 daughters Mary Jo and Marlene, and 3 sons, Joseph, Michael, and Paul. Emma had a passion and deep love for family, especially her 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Donations on Emma's behalf can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
thru the following link: http://events.stjude.org/emmasantilli