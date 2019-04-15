Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ, Our Light Catholic Church
Coolidge Rd. (between 15-16 Mile Rds.)
Troy, MI
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ, Our Light Catholic Church
Coolidge Rd. (between 15-16 Mile Rds.)
Troy, MI
Enos "Jack" Roche

Enos "Jack" Roche Obituary
Enos "Jack" Roche

- - Beloved husband of the late Florence Roche. Loving father of Peggy (Ron) Shoquist, Jackie (Terry) Bell, Tim, Steve, Kevin (Barbara), Jeff (Sheryl), and Dale (Sally) Roche. 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Brother of Sally (Jerry) Carter. Funeral at Christ, Our Light Catholic Church, Coolidge Rd. (between 15-16 Mile Rds.) Troy, Tuesday 10:30am. Friends may visit beginning at 10am. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 15, 2019
