Erana (Irene) C. Grant
Livonia - Age 90, of Livonia, formerly, Broughton, PA, May 22, 2019. Loving widow of Jim, beloved mother of John (Beth), Chris (Anabelle), and Jan (John) Gumbs. Proud grandmother of Chris, Ryan, Sean, John, Megan, Nicki, and AJ. She is remembered fondly for her love and support of family and friends, her keen wit and sense of humor and her dedication to her career as an executive secretary at 3M Company. Please share a memory of Irene at www.cremationmichigan.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019