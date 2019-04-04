Services
Swanson Funeral Home [North West] - Detroit
14751 West McNichols
Detroit, MI 48235
313-272-9000
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip's Lutheran Church
2884 E. Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI
Eren Lynette Stephens Obituary
Eren Lynette Stephens

Jefferson-Chalmers - STEPHENS, Eren Lynette, age 60, died on April 1 at home. Eren died in her sleep from complications of multiple sclerosis. A resident of Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers area, Eren had recently retired as a Detroit police officer. She was born in Highland Park and graduated from Finney High School in Detroit. She attended Wayne State University and joined the Detroit Police Department in 1985. She served in the 7th Precinct, was promoted to sergeant in 1999, and in 2003 Sgt. Stephens was assigned to Public Information, handling media coverage and community relations. She assumed responsibility for community events, coordinating the department's annual 9/11 memorial service and serving on the board of the Detroit Goodfellows children's charity. In 2013, she volunteered to work in the Police Medical Section, serving as a Michigan board member of the American Society for Suicide Prevention and co-founding the Detroit Police Peer Support Team. Forced by MS to retire recently, Sgt. Stephens received resolutions of praise for her career on March 29 from Detroit City Council, the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners and the Wayne County Board of Commissioners, as well as special citations from the Goodfellows and Chief James Craig. She is survived by her mother Mildred Stephens, her husband Bill Laitner, stepson Colin Laitner, sister Gail Stephens, brother Larry Stephens, nephew JerMel Stephens and niece J'Nel Stephens-Dantzler. Viewing is Friday, 4-8 p.m., at Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 W. McNichols in Detroit. The funeral is Saturday at St. Philip's Lutheran Church, 2884 E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit, with family hour at 9:15 a.m. and service at 10 a.m.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
