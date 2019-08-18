Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
1980 - 2019
Eric Brumo Obituary
Eric Brumo

Dearborn - Brumo, Eric John. August 8, 2019. Age 39 of Dearborn. Loving father of Aidan Brumo. Beloved son of Eric and JoAnn Brumo. Dear brother of Michael (Gennifer) Brumo. Dearest uncle of Sofia, Amelia and Olivia. Owner of EB Building. Eric will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Memorial service Saturday 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aidan Brumo's college fund. Please share memories or leave condolences on Eric's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
