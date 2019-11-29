|
Eric Dane
Eric Dane passed away November 14th, 2019 after a short illness. Eric was born in Detroit November 24th, 1948, the son of Eric and Helen Dane and graduated from Clawson High School in 1966. After high school, Eric joined the US Navy and served with honors during the Vietnam War. Upon his return home, Eric worked for the City of Birmingham for 34 years as a technician in city works. He also bartended at many north Woodward bars and was known as the "Great Dane". He had a rich Danish heritage inherited from his father who was born in Denmark. He was a true and loyal friend to many.
Eric had two dogs, Cinnamon and Cleo who provided him with companionship throughout the years.
A memorial is planned for spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to:
The Michigan : .
Disabled American Veterans: www.dav.org
Great Lakes Golden Retriever Rescue: www.greatlakesgoldens.org
