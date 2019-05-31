|
|
Eric "Levi" Lev
- - Beloved husband of Vera Lev. Dear father of Jeffrey (Colleen) Lev. Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Margaret Lev. Devoted brother of Jerry (Lynda) Lev and Shoshana Lev. Also survived by many other loving family members and a world of devoted friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 10:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 31, 2019