Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Lev
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric "Levi" Lev

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eric "Levi" Lev Obituary
Eric "Levi" Lev

- - Beloved husband of Vera Lev. Dear father of Jeffrey (Colleen) Lev. Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Margaret Lev. Devoted brother of Jerry (Lynda) Lev and Shoshana Lev. Also survived by many other loving family members and a world of devoted friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 10:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now