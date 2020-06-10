Or Copy this URL to Share

Eric Mozdy



Belleville, MI - Age 59, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born Feb. 1, 1961 in Erie, PA, son of John Henry & Carolyn Louise (Petroff). Eric worked for Chrysler designing engines. Survived by wife Mary Dawn (Berry), daughters Megan and Erica, grandsons Eliot Gearns and Christian Neino, and his Rottweilers Abby, Mia and Moe. Also nieces & nephews: Jason, Kalee Fried, Heather, Kendall & Brett Skore, Craig Berry and Peyton Waltz; and numerous colleagues and friends. Preceded by his parents, brothers Scott & Brian, also a sister Carrie Ann. Visitation 1-8 PM Friday & 12-1 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 with a 1:00 PM Funeral at Brown's Funeral Home, Belleville, (734)697-4500.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store