Bloomfield Hills - Eric Robert Osten, 66, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 31 August 2019. The Funeral was held at IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL on Tuesday, 03 September 2019 at 2:00 PM. Eric Robert Osten, was a selfless and giving person who will be forever missed in the lives of those he met throughout his 66 years. He supported his friends and family by always being there for them (in good times and bad) and putting others before himself. The caring father of Alexandra Osten, Eric would never stop talking about how much he loved her and how proud he was that she was his daughter. Eric never missed a moment in his daughter's life, from taking her to piano, tennis, or ice skating lessons, to her college valedictorian speech in New York City, no one could keep Eric and Alexandra apart. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, the late Gertrude and the late Werner Osten, and is leaving behind his daughter Alexandra, siblings Nancy (Doug) Fortier and Mark (Sue) Osten.

It is suggested that those who wish to further honor the memory of Eric Robert Osten may do so by making a contribution to: Pan Can-Pancreatic Action Network Inc, http://pancan.org



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 16, 2019
