Royal Oak - BROOKS, ERIC SILLER Beloved son of the late Zelda and Elihu Brooks. Dear brother of Ellen (Dr. Bruce) Tabak and the late Scott Brooks. Loving uncle of Alana, Adam, Liza and Raquel Tabak. Step-son of Muriel Wetsman Brooks. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE SERVICES WERE HELD. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019
