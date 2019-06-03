Services
Bernhardt Funeral Home - Ellijay
163 River St. P.O.Box 466
Ellijay, GA 30540
706-635-4325
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Ellijay
Visitation
Following Services
First United Methodist Church of Ellijay
Ellijay - Mrs. Erlene Harper, 72 of Ellijay, died Saturday June 1, 2019.

Mrs. Harper was born December 15, 1946, in Detroit, MI the daughter of the late James Michael and Sally Schultz. She worked as a Master Barber for 18 years in the Southfield, MI area, where she created a dedicated following, before her move to Georgia in 1994. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ellijay.

Survivors include: husband, Charles Harper, step-daughters; Kristen Kaiser, Birmingham MI, Lauren Negron, Denver, CO, sister; Debbie Schultz, Clearwater FL, 4 grandchildren, Wyatt and Harper Kaiser, Mia Negron, Marley Avila, nephews and niece; James Schultz, Dilan and Hannah Schultz.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00am from the First United Methodist Church of Ellijay with Pastor Thom Shores and Rev. Alan Tarr officiating.

The family will meet with friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: at or at in memory of Mrs. Harper.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 3, 2019
