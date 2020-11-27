1/1
Erna Kremm
Erna Kremm

Livonia - Erna Kremm age 90 of Livonia. Cherished wife of Carl for over 65 years. Beloved mother of Diane Snyder, Thomas (Connie), and Nancy (Kevin) Shinaberry. Proud grandma of Katie, Becky, Jacob, Rachel, Everett, Nick, Kyle, Lauren Becky (Devin) and Nick (Alysia), and great grandma of Grayson, and Owen. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation Tuesday from 3-8pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. Funeral Wednesday In-State 10am Mass 10:30am at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd, Livonia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
DEC
2
Lying in State
10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
