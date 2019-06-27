Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver)
Troy, MI
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver)
Troy, MI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
4571 John R Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
4571 John R Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Ernest Anthony Kaschalk


Ernest Anthony Kaschalk

- - June 22, 2019. Beloved husband of LaVetta of 54 years. Loving father of Susan Scheffler (David), Charles and the late Patricia Knecht. Caring grandfather of Alex and Alyssa Knecht, Jackson, Benjamin and Samuel Scheffler. Brother of Sister Mary Nadine Kaschalk. Preceded in death by his siblings the late Margaret Koch, Thomas Kaschalk, Donald Kaschalk, Dolores D'Agnese and David Kaschalk. Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Old Newsboys' Goodfellow Fund of Detroit. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019
