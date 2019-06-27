|
Ernest Anthony Kaschalk
- - June 22, 2019. Beloved husband of LaVetta of 54 years. Loving father of Susan Scheffler (David), Charles and the late Patricia Knecht. Caring grandfather of Alex and Alyssa Knecht, Jackson, Benjamin and Samuel Scheffler. Brother of Sister Mary Nadine Kaschalk. Preceded in death by his siblings the late Margaret Koch, Thomas Kaschalk, Donald Kaschalk, Dolores D'Agnese and David Kaschalk. Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Old Newsboys' Goodfellow Fund of Detroit. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
