Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Great Lakes National Cemetary
4200 Belford Rd
Holly, MI
Ernest Dieter Munker

Ernest Dieter Munker Obituary
Ernest Dieter Munker

Northville - A U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam. Devoted son of the late Jenny & William Lauer. Dear brother to Kim Lauer, Robert Lauer, & the late William Lauer Jr.. Loving father to Robert, Samuel (Holly), & Ernie Jr. (Shawntay) Munker. Loving Grandfather to Brittany, Madison, Daniel, Olivia, Elizabeth, Delaney.

Ernie was an avid golfer, great poker player, & trivia guru. He enjoyed time with his lifelong friends and family whenever possible.

Service for Ernest will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetary on April 3rd at 10:30 (sharp) 4200 Belford Rd. Holly MI 48442. Luncheon to follow at St. Geralds Church 21300 Farmington Rd. Farmington Hills MI 48336



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019
