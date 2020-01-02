|
|
Ernest Holland
Ernest Holland, age 85, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019. Ernest was born September 2, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio.
Please join us as we celebrate his life and legacy on Saturday, January 4th at 3 pm, Kemp Funeral Home, 24585 Evergreen Road Southfield, MI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Volunteer Services, 315 East Warren Street, Detroit, MI 48075.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020