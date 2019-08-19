Services
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Ernest J. Schwartz Obituary
Ernest J. Schwartz

West Bloomfield - Ernest J. Schwartz, 96, of West Bloomfield, Michigan died on the 17 August 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edith Schwartz. Devoted father of Ronald (Yvonne) Schwartz and Mark (Wendy) Schwartz. Loving Grandpa of Scott (Rachel) Schwartz, Greg (Nikki) Schwartz, and Kate (Jeff) Schwartz-Palmer. Brother of the late Constance "Connie" Klinsky. Brother-in-law of William Klinsky and Harold Sucher. SERVICES 3:30 P.M. MONDAY IN THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 19, 2019
