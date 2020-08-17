1/1
Ernest Myron Kosch
1930 - 2020
Ernest Myron Kosch

Ernest Myron Kosch, age 89, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home in Traverse City, MI on Friday, August 14, 2020. A man of great commitment to family, Ernie was born October 6, 1930, in Jessup, PA. He moved to Dearborn, MI as a child, attended Fordson High School and while attending Michigan State University met Barbara (Glover-Rice); they married on August 14, 1954.

After college Ernie worked for the Ford Motor Company and the Dearborn Sausage Company, before finding his calling as the owner of Park Deli in Allen Park. Ernie and Barbara raised their family in Dearborn. After his beloved Barb's passing in 1978, he met Nancy (Rucker) and they were married and lived in Oakland Township for over 30 years where Ernie enjoyed his farm, gardening and entertaining the family. A life long sports fan, Ernie loved his MSU Sports Teams (Go Green!!) and Detroit Tigers.

His last three years he lived happily in Traverse City, at French Manor, spending time at the beach, Sunday dinners in town and going to the PitSpitters Baseball Games.

He is survived by his children Gary (Wendy), Gordie (Julie), Maggie McHugh (George), Doug (Erin) and 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Georgette Silagy, Donald Kosch (Mary).

He is predeceased by his wife Barbara, wife Nancy, parents Victor and Ethel Kosch, and his brothers Elmer and Victor and many other loving family members and friends.

Ernie was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend who will be truly missed and never forgotten.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Gardens of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City, MI with a visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family gratefully acknowledges contributions to the

Susan G. Komen Michigan, PO Box 4368, East Lansing, MI 48826. www.komenmichigan.org

Kindly share thoughts and memories with Ernest's family at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
