Ernest V. Smutek
Adrian - Ernest V. Smutek (Ernie), age 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
At his request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service for Ernie will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Eric Stone officiating. A private burial will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adrian First United Methodist Church or to the Boys and Girls Club of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.