Ernestine Yarnevich
- - Passed away peacefully on May 13th at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Matthew for 52 wonderful years. Loving mother of Thomas (Joyce), Rebecca (Keith) Miner, and Matthew (Denise). Dear grandma of Patrick (Kimberly) Miner, Erin (Ryan) Irwin, and Alexandra Yarnevich; great-grandma of Bryson and Brandon Miner. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Ernestine was a proud WWII Navy Veteran. Visitation will take place Thursday, May 16th 4:00pm-8:00pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd., (E. of Levan) Livonia. Interment will take place Saturday, May 18th at Highland Cemetery in California, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice Care Center. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019