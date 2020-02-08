Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Essa Elly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Essa George Elly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Essa George Elly Obituary
Essa George Elly

age 82, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Essa (Kathy) Elly and Glen Elly. Stepfather to Mike (Sara) Scott, Jr. Proud grandfather of Chad, Kyle, Chrissy, and Claira. Great-grandfather of Maria. Dear brother of Catherine (Keith Harvey), Julie (Jim Holden), and the late George (the late Barbara) Elly. Memorial Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road, Clawson, Saturday, Feb 15, 3pm. Friends may visit beginning at 1pm.

Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Essa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -