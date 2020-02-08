|
|
Essa George Elly
age 82, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Essa (Kathy) Elly and Glen Elly. Stepfather to Mike (Sara) Scott, Jr. Proud grandfather of Chad, Kyle, Chrissy, and Claira. Great-grandfather of Maria. Dear brother of Catherine (Keith Harvey), Julie (Jim Holden), and the late George (the late Barbara) Elly. Memorial Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road, Clawson, Saturday, Feb 15, 3pm. Friends may visit beginning at 1pm.
Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020