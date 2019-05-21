|
Estelle Robbins
Toledo, OH - Beloved wife of the late Dan Robbins for 73 years. Dear mother of Michael Robbins and Larry (Terry) Robbins. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Craig Holland) Robbins, Amy (Peter) Kadens and Adam Robbins. Adoring great-grandmother of Noa Kadens, Asher Kadens, Libby Kadens, Mila Holland and Lev Holland. Devoted sister of Harvey (Phyllis) Shapiro. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 11:00 AM AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 21, 2019