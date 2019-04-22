|
Estelle Seltzer
West Bloomfield - Estelle Seltzer, 88, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Seltzer; Cherished mother of Michael (Lori) Seltzer and Eric Seltzer; Adoring Grandmother of Justin (Lauren) Seltzer and Kaitlyn Seltzer; Sister of the late Virginia (the late Raymond) Sharkey; Devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Gladys Wider; Devoted cousin of the late Betty and the late Martin Hersch. SERVICES 10:00 A.M. MONDAY MORNING AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 22, 2019