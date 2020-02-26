|
Esther Dryden
DRYDEN, Esther of Taylor passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Reginald. Loving mother of the late Michele Lollio. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020, 2:00PM until 8:00PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Rd. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. John's Lutheran Church located at 13115 Telegraph Rd. in Taylor. Instate will begin at 10:00AM. Entombment at Michigan Memorial Park. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020