Esther Elizabeth Precobb

Esther Elizabeth Precobb Obituary
Northville - Esther Elizabeth Precobb aged 101 of Northville, MI, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019.

Esther was born in Carroll, Iowa. After graduating from business college in Des Moines, she accepted a government position in the Atomic Scientific Research Department in Washington, DC. It was there that she and her beloved late husband, Julius Stephen, met and married in 1944. She enjoyed a long, adventurous life which included several happy years abroad.

Esther is survived by her five children: Steven, Pamela, Cynthia, Nancy Jane, Patricia and two grandchildren: Laisay and Claire.

A private service was held in her memory.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
