Esther Irene Madejczyk Obituary
Esther Irene Madejczyk

Dearborn - Madejczyk, Esther Irene of Dearborn, MI, age 96, died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on May 9, 2020 at Henry Ford Retirement Village in Dearborn. She was born April 16, 1924 in Lakawanna, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sophie Madejczyk and her sisters in law, Dolores Madejczyk and Jean Madejczyk. She is survived by her dear brother Edward (Zofia) Madejczyk. She will be deeply missed by Jerry and Peggy Kmieciak and others. Esther had a full life. She worked 30 years at IBM. She was also a flight attendant, worked in the fashion industry, and was a businesswoman. She enjoyed traveling the world with the NOMADS. A private graveside service was held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Henry Ford Village Foundation, 15101 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020
