Esther Ruth Chylla Lowe
- - Esther Ruth Chylla Lowe, 88, formerly of Traverse City, Michigan passed away on March 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Naples, Florida. Born August 28, 1931 in Dearborn, Michigan and graduated from Fordson High School. She later worked at First National Bank, where she met and married her husband Bill Chylla in 1952. Together they raised five children. Following Bill's death, Esther met and married Dick Lowe of Traverse City. Dick preceded her in death in 2014. Esther is survived by her children: Kathleen (Kopitz), Michael, Patricia (Moeller), Joanne Lowe, and Timothy Chylla; her step-children: Richard Lowe, Jr., Kenneth Lowe, and Janice (Kilpatrick); her grandchildren Bradley, Jessica, Ashley, Christopher, Laura, Rebecca, Zachary, and step-grandchildren Jared, Tyler, Austin, and Collin; and her great- granddaughter Sasha. Private burial services will take place at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Traverse City, Michigan and Marco Lutheran Church, Marco Island, Florida at a later date. Please visit AJ Desmond and Sons for a full obituary and memory sharing. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 1003 South Maple Street, Traverse City, Michigan 49684 or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church/Rev. Ted Moeller 16001 NE 34th St. Vancouver, Washington 98682.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020