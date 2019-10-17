|
Esther Simon
West Bloomfield - Esther Simon, 93, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years of Donald Simon. Cherished mother of Robert (Debbie) Simon, the late Barbara Luria, and the late Cynthia Wagner. Dear mother-in-law of Lewis Wagner and Bruce (Sue) Luria. Proud grandmother of Brent (Dana) Luria, Elyssa (Eyal) Dimant, Catie (Jeff Gray) Luria Gray, Stuart (Maggie) Wagner, Hilary (boyfriend Michael Goldeen) Wagner, Justin Wagner, Andrew Simon, and Allison Simon. Adoring great-grandmother of Joey and Owen Luria, and Boaz and Shai Dimant. Loving sister of the late Helen (the late Irvin) Strub. Dear sister-in-law of the late Lewis Simon and the late Richard Simon. Devoted daughter of the late Sophie and the late William Freed. Loving aunt of Michael Strub, Peggy (Archie) Nash, Henry (Rebecca) Strub, David (Lisa) Simon, Anne (Steven) Riegel, and John Simon. Pre-deceased by her dear cousins, Gertrude and Emanuel Gorland.SERVICES SUNDAY 12:30 P.M. AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019