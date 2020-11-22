Esther T. Burden
Taylor, MI - Esther T. Burden, age 86 of Taylor, MI. Loving wife of Albert for 67 wonderful years. Beloved mother of Cheryl Fonseca, Karen (William) Hatley, Carol (Robert) Proodian and Jim (Connie) Burden. Dearest Nana of 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in honor of Esther may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Angela Hospice Home Care. A funeral mass will be held the following day Monday, November 23rd at St. Constance Catholic Church in Taylor, MI with an Instate at 11am and Mass at 11:30am.