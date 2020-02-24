|
Esther Walsh
Age 92
Wife of the late Richard for 68 years. Beloved mother of Pamela Tiano, Richard (Diane), Tom (Eileen), Janet (Dan) Boulter, Anne Margaret (Patric) Wagner and the late Debbie (Fred) Oyer. Loving grandmother of 15, great grandmother of 24 and great great grandmother of two. The last of 14 siblings. Raised by the late Alice and Joseph Fox in Cass City. Visiting Friday 3-8 pm Charles Step Funeral Home 18425 Beech Daly (btw 6-7 Mile). In-state Saturday 10:30 am until 11 am Mass at Our Lady of Loretto Church. Donations to appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020