Ethel Herron
Southfield - Ethel Herron, age 89, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019 in Cutler Bay, Florida. Born in Toronto, Canada on October 2, 1929. Loving and devoted wife of the late Leroy Herron, Jr. Beloved mother of Cheryl Hale (Albert) and dear grandmother of Nykia Ash (Darren). Aunt of Theodore Jefferson, Jr. Family hour will be held Thursday, February 28 at 9 AM immediately followed by funeral service at 10 AM. O.H. Pye, III Funeral Home, 17600 Plymouth Road, Detroit 48227. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the and the are appreciated. Online condolences at www.pyefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019