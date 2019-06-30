Services
- - Ethel I. Sutherland, age 92, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry (d. 1996). Loving mother of Janet (Roy) Nason, Steven (Maria), John (Gale), Robert (Barb) and the late Michael (Emily, still living). Proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Dear stepsister of Max Olmack, Ruth Ann Zock, Maxine Freeman and Marlene Szalkiewicz. Predeceased by her parents and five brothers and sisters. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm and service Tuesday 11 am at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. Burial at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, Troy. Memorials to the donor's choice of charity are appreciated. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
