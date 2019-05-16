|
Ethel Theresa Baisley
Shelby Twp. - Baisley, Ethel Theresa, Age 81 of Shelby Township. May 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late John. Dear mother of Kathleen (Dennis) Hughes and John (Amy) Baisley. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Kraig) Houser, Kristin (Matt) St. Clair, and Connor Baisley. Great grandmother of Matthew St. Clair and Brooke Houser. Sister of the late Loretta (the late Al) Hecht. Funeral Mass Friday, May 17, 2019, 12:00 p.m. with an instate time of 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. Interment Mt. Avon Cemetery. Suggested memorials to the church. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019