A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosary
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Eugene A. Marino


1929 - 2019
Eugene A. Marino Obituary
Eugene A. Marino

Bloomfield Hills - Age 90, formerly of Johnstown, PA, died August 3, 2019. He was born April 8, 1929, son of Ross and Mary (DiBartola) Marino.

Predeceased in death by parents and son Ross, who died in 1988. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Catherine (Yeager) and sons William (Mary Stouder) of Clarkston, MI and Edwin (Dana Morton) of Grand Rapids, MI. Also 5 delightful grandchildren Amber and Tanner of South Carolina, Isabella, Eleanora and Amelia of Grand Rapids and Tanner (Keri) in Tennessee, and two great-grandchildren Ryder and Evie Marino.

Family will receive friends Tuesday 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to .

View obituary and share memories at : AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019
