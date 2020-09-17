Eugene Alfredo Ferguson
Age 91. Died: 8/30/2020. Born: 11/22/1928, South Miami, Florida.
Moved to Detroit at 17. Served honorably in the U.S. Air Force then became a Master Finish Carpenter. Retired as Section Chief, Dept. of Labor, Michigan Employment Security Commission, in January 1991.
Member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church then Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by first wife, Edith, and second wife, Carole. Eugene leaves behind a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, across the U.S. and the Bahamas.
Family service held at James H. Cole Funeral Home, Detroit, MI. Memories: https://jameshcolefh.frontrunnerpro.com/bookof-memories/4319470/Ferguson-Eugene/index.php
.