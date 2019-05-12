Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (Dearborn)
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (Dearborn)
Eugene Bernier

Eugene Bernier Obituary
Eugene Bernier

East Tawas - (88) Formerly of Dearborn, where he was born, graduated from High School (St. Alphonsus), met his beloved wife, Monica (who preceded him in death), and raised five children, Mark (Theresa), Paul (Yolanda), Julie (Mike), Lynne (Paul) and Tom (Sandy). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who will cherish the many cottage weekends on Lake Huron, Michigan Football tailgates and countless other events they shared with their "PaPa". He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Eugene was a proud US Army veteran. He graduated from Wayne State University, as well as the University of Michigan (MBA). He retired from Michigan Bell, where he worked for 35 years.

A visitation will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (Dearborn) on June 15 at 10:30.am. A Catholic Mass, celebrating Eugene's life, will take place immediately following the visitation, 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
