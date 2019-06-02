|
|
Eugene Donnelly
- - Eugene Donnelly, 91, passed away on May 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally; his children, Katie Donnelly, William (Kathleen) Donnelly, Patricia (Steven) Redmond, Margaret Donnelly-Lanigan, and Thomas Donnelly. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and James.
Gene graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and later, graduated from the University of Detroit. He is a Navy Veteran of World War II and worked in finance at Chrysler Corporation.
His funeral mass will held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00am (10:00am gathering) at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 9565 Musch Road, Brighton, Michigan. Burial will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please leave a message of comfort for Eugene's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019