Eugene Edward Bingle
Eugene Edward Bingle

Harper Woods - Eugene Edward Bingle, age 87 of Harper Woods, died October 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine. Dear father of Dennis (Sherry) Bingle, Denise (Gary) Goodman, Debbie (Karl) Malewski, Connie (Pat) Daudlin, Jeanine (Dan) Cipa, Eugene Bingle, Greg (Cathie) Bingle, and Chris (Amy) Bingle. Cherished grandfather of 26 and great-grandfather of 11. Visitation Wednesday from 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 15889 Seven Mile E, Detroit, MI 48205. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Roseville. www.Temrowski.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
