Services
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
(810) 752-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Hajduk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene G. Hajduk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene G. Hajduk Obituary
Eugene G. Hajduk

Romeo - Eugene G. Hajduk, age 93, of Romeo, passed away on December 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born October 3, 1926, in Posen, Michigan, the son of Joseph and Angela (Szela) Hajduk. Gene was the proud owner of Hajduk Building & Construction, building many fine homes and apartment buildings in southeastern Michigan. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Along with his family, he was a long-time member of St. Clement Catholic Church of Romeo.

Gene is survived by Sharon, his beloved wife of 31 years, children Gloria (Richard) Emmons of Kalamazoo, Mary Ann (Jeff) Merritt of Romeo, Catherine Hajduk of Romeo, Genia (Jeff) Connell of Rochester Hills, and step-daughter Lynn (Tony) Misiak of Byron Center. He was an adored grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 33 years, siblings Louis Czarnecki, Marie Sepos, Irene Diegel, Eva Klotz, Frances Long, and Louise Pawloski.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11 AM at St Clement Catholic Church of Romeo with burial following at Romeo Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 2-8 with a Rosary at 7 pm. www.henrymmalburg.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -