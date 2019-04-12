|
|
Eugene Gerald Moore
Detroit - Eugene Gerald Moore, of Detroit, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019,surrounded by his family. He was 93 years old. He is survived by three of his children, Stephen, Gregory and Angela. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church, located at 7301 Curtis Avenue, Detroit, 49221. The funeral will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the church with a 10:00 a.m. Family hour and the funeral at 11:00 a.m.Funeral arrangement were handled by McFall Brothers Funeral Home
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019