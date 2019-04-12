Services
McFall Brothers Funeral Home
9419 Dexter Ave
Detroit, MI 48206
(313) 895-8900
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mayflower Congregational Church
7301 Curtis Avenue
Detroit, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mayflower Congregational Church
7301 Curtis Avenue
Detroit, MI
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mayflower Congregational Church
7301 Curtis Avenue
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Gerald Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene Gerald Moore Obituary
Eugene Gerald Moore

Detroit - Eugene Gerald Moore, of Detroit, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019,surrounded by his family. He was 93 years old. He is survived by three of his children, Stephen, Gregory and Angela. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church, located at 7301 Curtis Avenue, Detroit, 49221. The funeral will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the church with a 10:00 a.m. Family hour and the funeral at 11:00 a.m.Funeral arrangement were handled by McFall Brothers Funeral Home



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now