|
|
Eugene Jackson Winkler
Warren - Eugene Jackson Winkler, 81, son of Paul V. and Emma Winkler. An extraordinarily gentle, intellectual man, after a short stint in the art business, he retired from service at MDHHS. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Quayle. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 at Chas. Verheyden, Inc. - Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe MI 48021, from 2 pm to 8 pm with a 7 pm Eulogy Service.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020