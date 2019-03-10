Services
Roth-Muir Funeral Home - Romeo
296 S. Main St.
Romeo, MI 48065
586-752-3360
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church
Eugene Joseph Choinard Obituary
Eugene Joseph Choinard

Romeo - Eugene Joseph Choinard, age 87, of Romeo and formerly of Detroit, passed away, February 27, 2019. He was born October 16, 1931 in Detroit, the son of James W. and Stella (Apel) Choinard. He graduated from St. Martin High School and then attended Trade School where he mastered the Tool and Die Trade. He worked at General Motors for at the Tech Center in Warren for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sister's Frances Baumgartner of Algonac, Patricia Van Wynsberg of North Carolina, also surviving many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00am on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church and will be lying in state starting at 9:00am. Arrangements entrusted to the Roth-Muir Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
