Palm Harbor, FL - Eugene "Gene" Leon Lubin , 80, of Palm Harbor, Florida, died on September 14, 2019. Beloved partner of Jean Traster, and father of Rosanne Hirsch (Tom Bartlett), Cheryl McCarthy (Marc), Joshua Lubin (Aimee), Zachary Lubin, Chad Bessignano and Lisa Bessignano. Grandfather to Rachel Hirsch, Benjamin Lubin, and Huckleberry Lubin. Brother of Ina Kahn and the late Jerome Lubin. Gene is survived by loving nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
