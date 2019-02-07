|
|
Eugene M. Arcy
West Bloomfield - Arcy, Eugene M. of West Bloomfield. Passed away Feb. 5, 2019 age 72.
1964 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Dearborn. Loving son of the late Hattie Arcy-Rotter (nee Lechowicz) and the late Mitchell Arcy and step-son of George Rotter. Cherished husband of the late Darlene. Dear brother of Barbara Boyle, Cindy Berry and Annette (Robert) Turner. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
Visitation Friday 3-8 pm at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am, visitation 9 am, at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Livonia. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019