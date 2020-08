Or Copy this URL to Share

Eugene M. Gibbs



Westland - Eugene M Gibbs, age 59, passed away Aug. 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Baden and Margaret Gibbs. He is survived by sisters, Mary Little, Teresa Hyde (Mike), Betty Slessor and 22 nieces and nephews.



Memorial Service, 8-29-20, 12pm, Full Gospel Temple, 34033 Palmer Rd, Westland, MI 48186









