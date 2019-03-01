Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
6442 Pelham Road
Taylor, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
6442 Pelham Road
Taylor, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
6442 Pelham Road
Taylor, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Wojtewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Fr. Eugene Wojtewicz


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Fr. Eugene Wojtewicz Obituary
Rev. Fr. Eugene Wojtewicz

- - Rev. Fr. Eugene Wojtewicz. February 22, 2019. Age 88. Beloved son of the late Xavier and Mary (Mlodzik) Wojtewicz. Dear brother of the late Virginia Mazurkiewicz and the late Maryann Wojtewicz. Dear nephew of the late Rev. Emmanuel Mlodzik and also survived by many loving cousins.

Prior to being called home to the Lord, Fr. Gene served as a Priest at St. Francis D'Assissi, St. Hyacinth, Our Lady Queen of Apostles, St. Casimir, St. Cyril of Jerusalem and St. Hugh Catholic Churches.

Visitation Sunday 1-8pm at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Fr. Gene will lie Instate at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 6442 Pelham Road, Taylor on Monday from 1-8pm with a Scripture Service at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday Instate 10am at Our Lady of the Angels with Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery.

www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Czopek Funeral Directors
Download Now