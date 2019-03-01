|
Rev. Fr. Eugene Wojtewicz
- - Rev. Fr. Eugene Wojtewicz. February 22, 2019. Age 88. Beloved son of the late Xavier and Mary (Mlodzik) Wojtewicz. Dear brother of the late Virginia Mazurkiewicz and the late Maryann Wojtewicz. Dear nephew of the late Rev. Emmanuel Mlodzik and also survived by many loving cousins.
Prior to being called home to the Lord, Fr. Gene served as a Priest at St. Francis D'Assissi, St. Hyacinth, Our Lady Queen of Apostles, St. Casimir, St. Cyril of Jerusalem and St. Hugh Catholic Churches.
Visitation Sunday 1-8pm at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Fr. Gene will lie Instate at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 6442 Pelham Road, Taylor on Monday from 1-8pm with a Scripture Service at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday Instate 10am at Our Lady of the Angels with Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery.
