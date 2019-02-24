Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
800 Vernier
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
800 Vernier
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Eugenia Kohler Obituary
Eugenia Kohler

Grosse Pointe Woods - KOHLER, EUGENIA C. February 21, 2019 Age 93

Beloved wife of the late Howard. Dear mother of Kurt (Carol), Kenneth (Mary), Craig (Hope) and Nancy (Bill) Henderson. Loving grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother of one. Sister of June Chetcuti (Lou), Judy Frontiera, and the late Joyce Rogensues and Donald Middleton. In state Monday 10 am until time of service 11 am at the First English Lutheran Church, 800 Vernier, Grosse Pointe Woods 48236. Memorial tributes may be made to the church.

ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
