|
|
Eugenia Kohler
Grosse Pointe Woods - KOHLER, EUGENIA C. February 21, 2019 Age 93
Beloved wife of the late Howard. Dear mother of Kurt (Carol), Kenneth (Mary), Craig (Hope) and Nancy (Bill) Henderson. Loving grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother of one. Sister of June Chetcuti (Lou), Judy Frontiera, and the late Joyce Rogensues and Donald Middleton. In state Monday 10 am until time of service 11 am at the First English Lutheran Church, 800 Vernier, Grosse Pointe Woods 48236. Memorial tributes may be made to the church.
ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019